Martin is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He started the first four games of the season, going 1-for-12 with six strikeouts -- unsurprising numbers for a Rule 5 pick who had never played above Double-A prior to this season. Hanser Alberto gets the start at second base while Jonathan Villar slides over to shortstop.