Martin is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin has managed only two hits in 19 at-bats over his last eight games, dropping his season slash line to .152/.250/.217. His status as a Rule 5 pick is probably the only thing keeping him on the active roster at this point.

