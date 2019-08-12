Martin is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin will head to the bench for the second half of Monday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout in Game 1. Jonathan Villar is covering shortstop in his place in this one, with Hanser Alberto at the keystone.