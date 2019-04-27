Martin is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin, the top pick in the Rule 5 draft, is atop the Orioles' depth chart at shortstop, but he is far from an everyday player. This is the third time he has sat in the last six games. Stevie Wilkerson will start at second base while Jonathan Villar slides over to shortstop.