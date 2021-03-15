Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that Martin (hand) will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Rays, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore had previously been targeting Sunday or Monday for Martin's spring debut, but the coaching staff instead had the infielder take part in one more simulated game as a final test of his health. Martin appears to have emerged from the sim game free of any setbacks to his surgically-repaired left hand, so he'll now get the chance to make a late push for a utility role with the big club.