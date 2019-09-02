Orioles' Richie Martin: Steals base Sunday
Martin went 2-for-3 and scored a run on top of a stolen base in the Orioles 6-4 loss to the Royals on Sunday.
Martin picked up his first hit in five games and added his eighth stolen base of the year. The 24-year-old has struggled all year long at the plate while also failing to eclipse a .200 batting average to this date. It is Martin's first year at the Major League level and the Orioles have had nothing to play for since the beginning of the season so he has obviously been given a very long leash with the hopes that he will eventually turn things around. For the time being, Martin slashing .189/.245/.283 through 254 at-bats as this is definitely a rookie season to forget for the young shortstop.
