Martin suffered a laceration under a fingernail on his left hand that isn't believed to be serious, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde revealed Saturday that Martin is receiving treatment for a laceration that he sustained during a collision on the basepaths during Friday's intrasquad game. However, the middle infielder isn't expected to miss much time. Assuming he isn't out for too long, Martin should serve as the backup middle infielder for the Orioles once the season gets underway.