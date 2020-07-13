Martin (wrist) will undergo surgery Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Martin suffered a fractured right wrist while diving into a base during Friday's intrasquad matchup, and he'll undergo surgery to repair it. The surgery likely carries a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline, effectively ending his 2020 season before it began. With Martin sidelined, Pat Valaika and Andrew Velazquez should have increased chances to make the roster as utility infielders. Assuming his recovery goes smoothly, Martin should be ready for the start of the 2021 season.
