Martin is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, one run scored and one RBI in Baltimore's 5-4 victory in Game 1. Jonathan Villar will slide over to shortstop while Stevie Wilkerson starts at second base.

