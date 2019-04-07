Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Rule 5 pickup has gotten off to a miserable start to the season as Baltimore's everyday shortstop, recording just two hits in 22 at-bats. Hanser Alberto will get a look in the middle infield while Martin rests, but there's no indication that manager Brandon Hyde plans on making the rookie a fixture on the bench.