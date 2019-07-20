Martin will start at shortstop and bat ninth Saturday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles have refused to pull the plug on Martin, who will earn a third straight start even though he's shown few signs at any point during his rookie season that he's a MLB-caliber hitter. Even after a two-hit performance Friday that also included a stolen base, Martin is still slashing a miserable .169/.225/.287 across 212 plate appearances.