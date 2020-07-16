Martin underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his fractured right wrist, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Martin is expected to miss 2-to-3 months following surgery, effectively putting an end to his 2020 season. He appeared in 120 games during his rookie season in 2019, slashing .208/.260/.322 in 309 plate appearances.
