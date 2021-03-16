Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Martin (hand) won't be available for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After being brought along slowly in the first few weeks of camp while he worked back from offseason surgery on his left hand, Martin had been expected to play shortstop Tuesday, but Hyde said the 26-year-old will instead get another day to heal up. Since Martin played a simulated game Tuesday, the Orioles may just want him to pick up a full day of rest before joining the spring lineup.