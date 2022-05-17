Triple-A Norfolk reinstated Garcia (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sidelined to begin the season while he continued to move through the final stages of his recovery from March 2021 Tommy John surgery, Garcia was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment in late April. Between stops at High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie over the past three weeks, Garcia made five appearances and logged a 1.04 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while striking out 17 over 8.2 innings. If he can stay healthy and continue to maintain this level of production as he advances to Triple-A, Garcia could put himself in the mix for a call-up to the Baltimore bullpen.