Garcia earned the save in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Guardians, allowing two hits while striking out three batters across 1.2 scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.

The Guardians had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, prompting the Orioles to turn to Garcia to protect the team's four-run lead. He was able to get out of the inning without yielding a run, ending the frame by striking out Patrick Bailey in three pitches. Garcia came back out for the ninth and allowed two-straight singles, but he bounced back by striking out the last two batters he faced to secure the win for Baltimore. His three punchouts matched a season high he set March 30 against the Rangers, and Garcia has converted on all seven of his save chances this year, boasting a 3.03 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 62.1 innings.