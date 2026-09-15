Garcia notched a save against the Mets on Monday by tossing a perfect inning of work.

Garcia took the mound with Baltimore up by a run in the ninth inning. He retired the side in order on 14 pitches (nine strikes) to notch the save. It was his third save in the past six days, and no other Baltimore pitcher has recorded a save during that span, so Garcia appears to have taken over as the team's primary closer in the absence of Ryan Helsley (elbow). Helsley is in the midst of a rehab assignment, but he's missed over 2.5 months of action, so it's not certain that he'll be immediately put back into the ninth-inning role upon his return to the major-league club.