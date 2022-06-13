The Orioles selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
He'll be joining the 26-man active roster for the Orioles' series in Toronto as a replacement in the bullpen for Keegan Akin, who was placed on the restricted list and presumably isn't eligible to play in Canada due to his vaccination status. Akin should be activated ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rays in Baltimore, but Garcia could stick with the big club if he performs well in what appearances he makes during the four-game series in Toronto.