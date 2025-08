The Orioles claimed Garcia off waivers from the Mets on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Garcia has bounced around from the Mets to the Yankees, back to the Mets and now to the Orioles via waivers since the start of July. The righty reliever holds a 3.52 ERA and 18:4 K:BB over 15.1 major-league innings this season and will join an unsettled Baltimore bullpen.