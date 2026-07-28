Orioles' Rico Garcia: Logs fifth save of 2026

Garcia was credited with the save in Monday's 8-5 win over Detroit, when he struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Garcia was tagged with a blown save in three of his four outings prior to Monday's game, but he managed to get the job done in Detroit on 17 pitches (10 strikes) with two punchouts. Given the number of opportunities he's had since the All-Star break, Garcia could be the Orioles' preferred option at closer over Andrew Kittredge and Tyler Wells in the absence of both Ryan Helsley (elbow) and Felix Bautista (shoulder).