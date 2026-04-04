Garcia threw a clean ninth inning Friday against the Pirates.

Garcia is now up to 3.1 scoreless innings to begin the season, posting a 4:0 K:BB through three appearances. The 32-year-old right-hander helped pick up the pieces in Baltimore's beleaguered bullpen late last year, producing a 2.84 ERA and 20:6 K:BB with nine holds in 19 regular-season frames for the Orioles in 2025, and he's making a case for high-leverage work early on in 2026.