Garcia picked up a hold Saturday against Toronto, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning.

The hold was the seventh of the season for Garcia, who's proven to be a serviceable bullpen arm since joining the Orioles. Through 13.1 innings for Baltimore, the journeyman right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB. Garcia should continue to handle middle-relief work and occasional high-leverage situations for the O's to close out the campaign.