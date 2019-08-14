Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ruiz has started at third base in three of the Orioles' past four games and looks like he'll continue to see regular action versus right-handed pitching. He'll bow out of the lineup for the series finale, however, with the Yankees bringing a lefty (J.A. Happ) to the bump.

