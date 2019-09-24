Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in the Orioles' 11-10 win over the Blue Jays in 15 innings.

Ruiz smacked one of three fifth-inning homers for the Orioles, who were able to dig out of an early deficit. The 25-year-old is slashing .241/.339/.556 in September and looks poised to see the bulk of the action at third base during the final week of the season.