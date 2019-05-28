Ruiz remains on the bench against a second straight lefty in Matthew Boyd and the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz has now started against just one of eight lefties in the month of May. With a third straight lefty (Ryan Carpenter) on the mound Wednesday, expect Ruiz to remain on the bench. Hanser Alberto again gets the start at third base.

