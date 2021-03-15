Ruiz (illness) will start at third base and will bat seventh in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz appears in no danger of missing Opening Day since the illness cost him only a few workouts, but his outlook for the upcoming season took a major turn for the worse when the Orioles came to terms on a deal Sunday with Maikel Franco. Once he clears COVID-19 intake testing and gets up to full speed, Franco should be the top candidate to take over as the Orioles' primary third baseman, relegating Ruiz to a backup role at either corner-infield spot.