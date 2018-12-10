Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Claimed by Orioles
Ruiz was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.
Ruiz appeared in 72 games for the Braves over the last three seasons, hitting just .189/.282/.302. His .264/.333/.409 line in three seasons at the Triple-A level suggests the potential for at least competent performance, but as a player who is limited to the corners defensively, his ceiling is quite low. He now finds himself in an organization which lacks established players all around the diamond, but it would be a surprise to see him break out and become a real asset in 2019.
