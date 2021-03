Ruiz (illness) has been cleared to work out and could play Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz missed the past few days with an illness but is reportedly feeling better. The issue shouldn't significantly impede his preparation for Opening Day. He's seemingly the favorite to spend that day as the starting third baseman, but his .222/.286/.427 line last year doesn't suggest he's all that likely to keep the job all year if he does indeed win it.