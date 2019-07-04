Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Ruiz took Austin Pruitt deep in the fourth inning for his fifth home run of the season. It was his first home run since May 16, though after struggling throughout most of June, Ruiz now has at least one hit in each of his last five starts. Even so, his .237/.307/.332 line across 258 plate appearances remains uninspiring.

