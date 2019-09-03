Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ruiz took Trevor Richards deep in the fifth inning for his ninth home run of the season to tie the score at 2-2. It was his just his second home run in his last 15 games after struggling through August with a .211 average. Ruiz has posted a .238/.307/.366 slash line across 303 at-bats this season.