Ruiz will start at third base and bat fifth Thursday in the Orioles' season opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

At least for the time being, Ruiz appears to have secured the top job at the hot corner over Renato Nunez after slashing .283/.371/.566 with three home runs and a steal across 62 plate appearances during exhibition play. The 24-year-old's track record in limited MLB action is far less impressive, so he'll likely need to keep producing well in order to ensure that he sticks atop the depth chart for an extended period.