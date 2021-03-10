Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Ruiz has been held out of workouts the past few days due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz will be out of the lineup for the third day in a row Wednesday while he recuperates from the illness, but the Orioles don't expect him to miss much further time. In fact, Hyde said Ruiz could check back into the lineup as soon as Thursday or Friday, provided his condition has improved. Ruiz is the leading candidate to serve as the Orioles' Opening Day third baseman, but he likely won't enter the season with much job security after posting an underwhelming .713 OPS over 54 games in 2020.