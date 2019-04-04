Ruiz will start at third base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz has started all seven of the Orioles' games to date, slotting in as the No. 5 or 6 hitter in those matchups, three of which have come against lefty pitching. The stability of his role gives Ruiz some appeal in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues, but he has yet to generate much interesting production. He's off to a 5-for-23 start to the campaign with no home runs or steals and just two runs and one RBI.