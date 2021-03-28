Ruiz will start at second base and will bat fifth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz's path to an everyday role at third base likely became blocked when the Orioles signed Maikel Franco earlier in the spring, but the former could be in the mix for work at the keystone if he can prove to be a capable defender at the position, which he has never played during his professional career. On Saturday, the Orioles cut the presumptive favorite for starting duties at second base, Yolmer Sanchez, leaving Ramon Urias and Pat Valaika as the next men up on the depth chart. Neither boasts a particularly impressive MLB track record at the dish, so Ruiz would likely represent an upgrade over Urias and Valaika if his defense isn't too great of a concern.