Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Athletics.

Ruiz took Frankie Montas deep in the fifth inning to record his first home run of the season. He had shown very little at the plate prior to the homer, with his only extra-base hits coming on two doubles. He has been losing time of late to Hanser Alberto, and he'll need to continue to show produce at the dish to maintain a regular role.

