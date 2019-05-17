Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Indians.

Ruiz took Trevor Bauer deep in the second inning to record his fourth home run of the season. While he has just a .372 slugging percentage, Ruiz has proven capable of reaching base regularly, recording a .340 on-base percentage across 147 plate appearances this season. Despite that, he's been unable to consistently score runs due to the poor lineup surrounding him, limiting his counting stat upside.

