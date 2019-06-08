Ruiz went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Ruiz got things started in the top of the first inning, plating a pair of runs on a single to left center. Despite accounting for two of his team's three runs, the 25-year-old infielder's production at the plate has been lacking, as he's slashing .236/.308/.331 with four homers and 16 RBI through 58 games.