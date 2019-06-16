Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Hanser Alberto hitting his way into the lineup on a more frequent basis and the Orioles unwilling to pull the plug on Rule 5 pick Richie Martin in an everyday role, Ruiz has typically been the odd man out lately in the Baltimore infield. The 25-year-old, who is slashing an underwhelming .235/.291/.333 since the beginning of May, will be on the bench for a third straight game.