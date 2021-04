Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He took Mike Foltynewicz deep in the fourth inning, giving Ruiz his second homer of the year. The 26-year-old has had a sluggish start overall at the plate, hitting .158 (6-for-38) through 12 games with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate that is nearly 10 points worse than his career mark.