Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Not starting Friday
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ruiz started 10 of the Orioles first 13 games but heads to the bench Friday with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Red Sox. The 24-year-old has struggled to find his rhythm at the plate with a .194/.302/.333 slash line in 43 plate appearances. Hanser Alberto will start at third base and bat sixth in his absence.
