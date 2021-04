Ruiz is not in the lineup Monday against Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz's regular role appeared to be at risk after the Orioles signed Maikel Franco to play third base in mid-March. He's managed to find himself in the lineup on a regular basis, however, sitting for just the second time in the season's first 10 games Monday. Six of his starts have come at second base, where Ramon Urias will get the nod Monday.