Ruiz is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hanser Alberto will get the start at the hot corner while Ramon Urias starts at second base.

Ruiz has cooled off at the plate since knocking his last home run last Saturday with just two hits in his last 21 at-bats. He will get a breather Saturday with the likelihood of returning to the starting Sunday in the series finale against the Red Sox.