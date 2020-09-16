site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: Not starting Wednesday
Ruiz is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz started the past 17 games and will head to the bench after posting a .703 OPS during that stretch. Hanser Alberto will shift to the hot corner while Pat Valaika starts at the keystone Wednesday.
