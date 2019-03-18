Orioles' Rio Ruiz: On-base machine in spring
Ruiz has gone 11-for-37 (.297 average) at the plate with two home runs, three doubles and one steal through his 15 Grapefruit League appearances entering play Monday.
In addition to making the most of the contact he's made this spring, Ruiz has shown excellent plate discipline, drawing six walks against eight strikeouts to keep his on-base average at an even .400. The strong performance at the dish has not only put Ruiz in contention for an Opening Day roster spot, but he could even beat out a banged-up Renato Nunez (arm) for the top job at third base. For now, Ruiz is just a name to keep an eye in AL-only formats and the deepest of mixed leagues.
