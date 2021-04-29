site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
The Yankees are starting left-hander Jordan Montgomery in Thursday's series finale, so Ruiz will get a breather. Pat Valaika will start at second base and bat ninth.
