Ruiz is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz was also out of the lineup for Tuesday's matinee, though he did make an appearance as a pinch runner and stay in to play the field. Ramon Urias receives another start at the keystone with lefty Nick Margevicius starting the nightcap for Seattle.