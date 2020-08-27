site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: On bench Thursday
Ruiz isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rays.
Ruiz has gone hitless in eight at-bats over the past two games, and he'll get a day off for the series finale against the Rays. Hanser Alberto will start at third base, leading off.
