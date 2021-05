Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Ruiz will take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for Seattle. Ruiz appears to be locked into a clear strong-side platoon role, with Ramon Urias typically drawing starts at second base against left-handed pitching.