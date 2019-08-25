Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He'll sit for the second time in the series with the Rays deploying a southpaw (Jalen Beeks) as their primary pitcher. With Ruiz on the bench, Hanser Alberto will shift over to third base, clearing a spot in the middle infield for rookie Richie Martin.

