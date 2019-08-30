Ruiz is not in the lineup against lefty Eric Skoglund and the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ruiz sits for the fifth time in the last eight games. Four of those days off have come against lefty starters, with the fifth coming against a left-handed primary pitcher following a righty opener. Hanser Alberto slides to third base in his absence.

