Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Ruiz has been the Orioles' regular starter at second base versus right-handed pitching this season, but his hold on that job may be tenuous in light of his brutal start to the campaign. He's currently sitting on a .516 OPS on the season, a drop of nearly 200 points from 2020. Even though righty Deivi Garcia is on the hill Monday for New York, Ruiz will take a seat while Ramon Urias gets a turn at the keystone.